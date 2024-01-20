Jasmine Thomas announces retirement and new position with the Dallas Wings staff

Guard Jasmine Thomas has been busy from expanding her business with American Express to retiring from the WNBA to announcing a new position within the Dallas Wings’ coaching staff. On Thursday, Thomas announced she would be retiring after 13 seasons in the league.

Thomas shared her retirement announcement on Instagram.

“Came a long way from the 9-year-old girl that picked up basketball for fun to make friends. I feel so blessed to have had such a long and successful career on the court. I’m grateful for how my journey has shaped me as a person, I wouldn’t change it for anything. To my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, venue personnel and fans around the world — thank you for being a huge part of an incredible experience of a lifetime. What’s coming in this next chapter? Stay tuned….”

Then, on Friday, Thomas and the Wings announced she would be joining the staff as Director of Player Programs and Development Coach.

“The most important part of my decision to retire was having a valuable opportunity to continue significantly impacting women’s basketball in this next chapter of my life,” Thomas stated. “I’m excited to join the Dallas Wings organization in a unique role that aligns with my passion for empowering athletes on and off the court. I’m looking forward to working with a fun group of dynamic players alongside Greg Bibb, Amber Cox, Coach Trammell and the Wings staff to bring a WNBA championship to Dallas.”

She will focus on the roster’s on-court skill development in her role. She will also be a member of the Wings front office, working on the development and execution of programs centered around player services and support. This includes career development, mentorship and philanthropic interests, among other areas.

“These are exciting times for our Dallas Wings organization as we welcome Jasmine Thomas to our coaching staff,” head coach Latricia Trammell stated. “Bringing a seasoned professional basketball player into our coaching ranks is a dynamic shift that enriches our team with firsthand experience, skill, and a winning mentality. We look forward to Jasmine’s passion impacting our players on and off the court.”

