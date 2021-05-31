Jasmine Thomas with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 05/30/2021
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 05/30/2021
"I'll follow you right to your house."
The Nets and Bucks are on a playoff collision course.
The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.
The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.
You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?
Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.
Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.
World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.
Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.
Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.
Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.
Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.
Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.
Two years after being forced to retire from boxing, Anthony Ogogo is working with All Elite Wrestling and is taking part in one of its signature events, “Double or Nothing."
Jason Kokrak took home a big payday for his win, but check out what the rest of the field banked.
With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.
Anthony Davis didn't come out for the second half. The Suns sure did.
The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.
Many have speculated on what quarterback Lamar Jackson's next contract will look like. Could he become the highest-paid QB in NFL history?