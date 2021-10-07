Jasmine Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Reuters Videos

The two scientists were jointly awarded the Prize on Wednesday (October 6), which was announced in Stockholm by the committee’s President Goran Hansson.The Royal Swedish Academy of Scientists said in a statement that the “organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions."Their research will be used in the development of new drugs and also to make molecules to capture light in solar cells.The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth $1.14 million.