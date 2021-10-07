Jasmine Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 10/06/2021
Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
From the WNBA to the LPGA to the NWSL, it's a busy month for women's sports. Follow along with On Her Turf's TV guide (schedules, start times, TV channels).
According to a study published in Hypertension, taking steps to prevent high blood pressure at a younger age is extremely important for reducing your risk for dementia as you age.
Michaela Onyenwere explains what it's like to be the first player from the New York Liberty to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, what she worked on this season to improve, and who her toughest matchup was throughout the year.
The two scientists were jointly awarded the Prize on Wednesday (October 6), which was announced in Stockholm by the committee’s President Goran Hansson.The Royal Swedish Academy of Scientists said in a statement that the “organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions."Their research will be used in the development of new drugs and also to make molecules to capture light in solar cells.The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth $1.14 million.
2021 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, results, semifinal schedule, upcoming games, full bracket, TV channel guide, and how the WNBA Playoffs work.
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Why does Ben Simmons so badly want the 76ers to trade him, he's holding out and racking up fines?
Stephen Curry attempted to draw a foul on the Blazers, only to realize the NBA was serious about cracking down on foul-baiting moves.
The Nets believe they're still a championship contender with a roster constructed around Kevin Durant and James Harden and could ultimately have to make hard decisions on Irving's future should he remain unvaccinated and unable to play in Barclays ...
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Ben Simmons' camp did not expect the fines from the Philadelphia 76ers to be so high.
Reports say the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has lost credibility and his team may be exploring ways to end his contract.
In their preseason debuts, Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody recorded quiet performances against the Trail Blazers.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is confused as to why he is not a part of the team's organization.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
“To your point around why people can’t speak, because there’s a huge locker room aspect to it, and that’s for better or worse."
Bates recorded some rather underwhelming measurements on Wednesday in front of NBA teams.
Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Warriors point guard Steph Curry earned votes in multiple categories of the NBA's annual GM survey.
A smooth pass from Steph Curry led to an Andrew Wiggins poster dunk over Jusuf Nurkic in the Warriors' preseason win vs. the Trail Blazers.