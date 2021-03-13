Jasmine Salinas Takes Frightening Over-The-Wall Flight at NHRA Gatornationals

Photo credit: Jason Zindroski
Photo credit: Jason Zindroski

NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster racer Jasmine Salinas was taken to a Gainesville, Fla., hospital Saturday morning for further evaluation after she took a frightening flight over the left guard wall during her third and final qualifying pass at the Amalie Oil Gatornationals.

Track workers reported immediately via radio and the NHRA later confirmed that Salinas, 29, of San Jose, Calif., crawled from her broken race car on her own power. She was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on site before being transported.

The NHRA issued a statement that said Salinas’ “dragster stood up and blew over before coming to a stop” in the class’ final pairing of the session.

Drag Race Central, which tracks every run during every day of the event, reported that Salinas, who was in the right lane as the provisional No. 1 qualifier, “launched with the front end in the air. She brought it back to the ground. She got back on the throttle, and the front end came up and the car went airborne. The car flew across the track and came down on the left side wall. The back half of the car landed behind the scoreboard.”

The clocking system, as expected, gave her no time for the pass but listed her as No. 2 in the order.

Racing resumed after a delay of about 45 minutes.

Salinas is the daughter of Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas and older sister of Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Jianna Salinas, who was unhurt after she tumbled from her bike near the end of her run during eliminations at Chicago in 2019.

Jasmine Salinas is the subject of the award-winning video documentary “Five Foot 280.” Through that, she has been a global ambassador for drag racing – and a strong advocate for women in every walk of life.

