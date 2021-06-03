Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell missed his rookie season with an Achilles injury. He will have to wait a bit longer than expected to make his NFL debut.

The NFL suspended Cornell three games for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, the team announced.

“I was informed today by the NFL that I would have to miss the first 3 games of the season,” Cornell wrote on Twitter. “Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character. I have owned it and worked on learning from it.

“Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap.”

The Lions selected Cornell out of Ohio State with a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

Jashon Cornell will serve three-game suspension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk