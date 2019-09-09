Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M's top RB, out for the year

Texas A&M will be without its top running back for the remainder of the season.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that he hamstring injury Jashaun Corbin suffered during Saturday’s loss to Clemson is serious enough to sideline him for the rest of the year. Corbin was injured during the third quarter after being tackled from behind and needed assistance to get back to the A&M sideline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

God makes no mistakes.. I’ll be back even stronger next year! In due time.. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hLicFFAyOd — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) September 9, 2019

Corbin, a sophomore, had 346 yards and a touchdown as the backup to Trayveon Williams in 2018 and entered 2019 as the starter. Corbin had 103 yards and a score in A&M’s Week 1 win over Texas State, but could muster only 34 yards on 13 carries against the mighty Clemson defense.

With Corbin sidelined, Fisher said the Aggies will move forward with freshman Isaiah Spiller as their No. 1 running back. Spiller, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, has 130 yards on 14 carries so far this year — a 9.3-yard average. But most of that damage came against Texas State. In the loss to the Tigers, Corbin gained 24 yards on seven attempts.

Fisher said Jacob Kibodi, Cordarrian Richardson and Deneric Prince will also be in the mix for carries behind Spiller.

Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Clemson on Saturday. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The A&M offense as a whole struggled in the 24-10 loss, scoring its only touchdown of the game with just six seconds to play. That drive spanned 91 yards — roughly a third of what the offense gained all afternoon.

Story continues

The Aggies dropped from No. 12 to No. 16 with the loss and will return home to face Lamar, an FCS school, on Saturday.

More from Yahoo Sports: