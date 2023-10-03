Jase McClellan shares most memorable butt chewing from Nick Saban

Jase McClellan still remembers the first time Nick Saban voiced his displeasure with him. Or as some would phrase it in a G-rated way ― the first time Saban gave him a butt chewing.

McClellan was a freshman running back for Alabama football in 2020. During a kickoff return, he misjudged the ball. Then McClellan dropped it.

"He told me to kiss his ... something," McClellan said, laughing. "That’s one of my favorite things he’s said."

McClellan wasn't the first player Saban has gotten after, and McClellan won't be the last. Just this past week, Saban got animated on multiple occasions in the first half during the game against Mississippi State. At one point he yelled at receiver Malik Benson, another moment he was getting after cornerback Terrion Arnold. And there were other moments, too.

"Miss Terry told me if we’re not playing good, get on their butt," Saban explained postgame. "So I was just doing what I was told.”

Arnold was jogging off the field Saturday against Mississippi State when Saban decided to get on his butt.

"I'm like, 'dang boy he looks mad,'" Arnold said. "'He's going to give it to somebody ... oh, oh, it's me.'"

Arnold said the key is not hearing how Saban is saying it but what he is saying.

"I feel like that relationship I have with him, he knows I can take coaching like that," Arnold said. "Hard coaching, when you choose to come here, you never know when he can chew you out. People always say you should be worried when he's not saying something."

No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) faces Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

