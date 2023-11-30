Jase McClellan injury status: Latest on Alabama football running back before Georgia

Nick Saban updated Alabama football running back Jase McClellan's injury status Thursday before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

"We'd have to say he's probably questionable for the game at this point but it's probably too early to tell," Saban said.

Saban added that McClellan hasn't been able to do much this week during practice.

McClellan, Alabama's starting running back, left the Iron Bowl in a medical boot while using crutches. Saban said McClellan has dealt with "a little foot injury" all season long and tweaked it during the game vs. Auburn.

McClellan leads Alabama on the ground with 803 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Behind McClellan, the Crimson Tide has a deep group overall. Senior running back Roydell Williams is second among running backs with 497 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He averages 5.3 yards per carry, higher than McClellan's 4.8 yards per carry. Williams had a crucial run on fourth down to extend the drive that eventually resulted in a touchdown to Isaiah Bond, the play also known as Grave Digger. Alabama also has Jam Miller at running back who has rushed for 167 yards on 31 carries, for an average of 5.4 yards. Freshman Justice Haynes is also a name to watch; he has had limited action but made the most of it. Haynes has rushed 21 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 8 Alabama (11-1) will face No. 1 Georgia (12-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

