Jase McClellan injury update from Nick Saban ahead of Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

ANAHEIM, California − Nick Saban had plenty of reasons to smile while at Disneyland on Wednesday. He took part in a parade down Mainstreet with his wife, Terry Saban, and grandaughter. And then there's the fact Saban seems optimistic about his starting running backs' availability for the Rose Bowl.

Saban, speaking from Lincoln Theater just inside the gates at Disneyland, said Jase McClellan is back practicing after sustaining a foot injury.

"Jase is doing great," Saban said. "We gave him a lot of time off to heal his foot & it looks like it paid off”

So will McClellan be available for the Rose Bowl?

"Barring some setback, the way he’s practiced, I don’t see why he couldn’t play the game," Saban said.

McClellan missed the SEC Championship Game with his foot injury.

