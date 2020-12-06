Tricky Browns! Jarvis Landry draws roughing the passer, then big man catches TD

The Cleveland Browns have not been afraid to pull out their bag of tricks this season.

The first trick play they dialed up on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans earned a rare benefit. The second was some good, old-fashioned big-man fun.

On the first one, Browns QB Baker Mayfield lined up in the shotgun on 3rd and 2, immediately handing the ball to Nick Chubb. But Jarvis Landry wheeled back into the backfield and took a pitch from Chubb, hitting ... Mayfield on a pretty difficult catch — the first catch of the quarterback’s NFL career.

Check out the play, which was pretty fun:

But after the play was the plot twist. Roughing the passer was called against the Titans’ Rashaan Evans, who hit Landry — not Mayfield — on the throw.

A roughing call drawn by a wide receiver? It’s probably happened before at some point, but that’s not something that’s easily researched.

Mayfield and Landry then hooked up the other way around — the standard way — on the touchdown to cap the drive. Watch Mayfield drill this pass to his leading receiver for a nice score as the Browns took a 10-0 lead.

Then on the second bit of trickery, the Browns threw the ball to 310-pound offensive lineman Kendall Lamm. It wasn’t Lamm’s first NFL catch — he had one as a rookie with the Houston Texans in 2015 — but it was his first professional touchdown.

Story continues

There’s just nothing quite like a big-man TD catch.

That allowed the Browns to gain a stunning 17-0 lead over Tennessee. The Titans immediate scored to cut into it, but the trick-play bonanza put them in a big, early hole.

More from Yahoo Sports: