Jarvis Landry “for sure” will play on Sunday against Steelers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s still unclear whether Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

But whether it’s Mayfield or Case Keenum behind center, Cleveland’s quarterback should have a solid complement of talent around him on Sunday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin said he’s ready to roll after missing the Week Seven win over Denver with a knee injury. Running back Nick Chubb said he’s hoping to play in Week Eight after missing the last two games with a calf injury.

And, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday that he’s “for sure” playing against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Landry injured his knee late in last Thursday’s contest and didn’t practice on Wednesday. But the fact that he spoke to the media on Thursday alone would’ve been a good sign, even if he hadn’t declared his availability.

The Browns activated Landry for Week Seven after an MCL injury had sidelined him since Week Two. He caught five passes for 37 yards in the victory over the Broncos and has 11 receptions for 117 yards this season.

Jarvis Landry “for sure” will play on Sunday against Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jarvis Landry says he will play in ‘must-win’ game against Steelers

    Despite not practicing on Wednesday due to a knee injury, Jarvis Landry says he's playing Sunday in a game that 'feels like a must-win game'

  • PFT’s NFL Week Eight 2021 picks

    The lead is now three. I picked up a game on MDS last week, with our one disagreement going my way. (Thank you, Colts.) For Week Seven, I went 10-3. MDS finished 9-4. For the year, I’m at 70-37. MDS is now 67-40. This week, we disagree on four games. Check out all of our [more]

  • Browns' Mayfield tests shoulder, hopes to play vs Steelers

    One game on the sideline was too much for Baker Mayfield. The Browns' starting quarterback has no plans to repeat it. Mayfield tested his injured left shoulder by practicing Wednesday, and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Nick Chubb hopes he’ll be back in Browns lineup this week

    Browns right tackle Jack Conklin declared himself ready to return to the lineup after missing the team’s last two games, but another player who has been out of the lineup recently isn’t as certain he’ll be back against the Steelers. Running back Nick Chubb has a calf injury that’s kept him out of the last [more]

  • Baker Mayfield sees ‘noticeable difference’ in shoulder but status uncertain

    Mayfield sees improvement but his status for Sunday is up in the air:

  • Here’s the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Texans in Week 8

    Check the broadcast map for Week 8 to see if you'll get Rams-Texans on TV this Sunday.

  • One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline

    Ahead of the deadline, let’s look at some other players who might be on the move, with one from every NFL team.

  • Josh McDaniels explains his philosophy on when to use a trick play

    What goes into putting together a trick play? An exhaustive process.

  • U.S. Democrats say nearing deal on spending bill

    U.S. Democrats are racing to hammer out the details on two massive pieces of domestic legislation championed by President Joe Biden.On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he believed one of the two bills - a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that cleared the Senate over the summer - might be passed by the House of Representatives this week."If we get that one piece of legislation passed, it shows that in a bipartisan way, we can do something."Manchin commands a key vote that could make or break part of the Biden agenda.In the evenly-divided Senate, Republicans are unified against the Democratic efforts to pass a second spending bill, aimed at expanding social services and tackling climate change.And both Manchin and fellow moderate Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are digging in their heels over Biden's plans for a large bill to be passed through what's called reconciliation.Manchin and Sinema have balked at both the size and the scope.And the West Virginia Democrat held firm on how much he thinks the measure ought to cost: $1.5 trillion."I think one-point-five is more than fair."Progressive Democratic lawmakers at one point sought $3.5 trillion to expand prescription drug benefits, offer free community college, and pay coal- and gas-burning energy plants to switch to clean energy.Manchin, who represents a coal-mining state, pushed back on the clean-energy measure and other aspects that have since been cut from the draft.That's caused consternation among House Democrats and piled pressure on Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hammer out a compromise.The president met with Manchin over the weekend."It went well. They have a few more things to work out but it went well."Biden told reporters on Monday he hoped to see results by the end of the week."By the grace of God and the goodwill of neighbors."On Tuesday one Democratic lawmaker said Speaker Pelosi told her caucus negotiators have completed work on 90 percent of the reconciliation bill at the heart of Biden's agenda.

  • Polish airline sues Boeing over 737 MAX

    The lawsuit follows negotiations that failed to snare LOT compensation for the prolonged grounding of the MAX.

  • Week 8 NFL DFS Bargains

    Renee Miller checks out the cheap plays at every position to round out your Week 8 NFL DFS lineups (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 247Sports names this ACC team as Notre Dame’s toughest remaining challenge

    Which remaining Irish opponent scares you the most?

  • Bears' Justin Fields: I'd like to score more touchdowns

    Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields just wants to score more touchdowns after being asked if he'd like to do more Run Pass Options.

  • Taylor Heinicke feels he plays his best when he has nothing to lose

    Taylor Heinicke said on Wednesday he feels that he plays his best football when he feels he has nothing to lose.

  • Dak Prescott had “good response” to Wednesday’s practice

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott practiced on Wednesday and the plan is for him to be back on the field Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Prescott’s injured calf had a “good response” to Wednesday’s work and that the team plans for him to do more rehab and individual work on Thursday. McCarthy said there [more]

  • Watch: The Curious Case of Baker’s Shoulder

    Watch: The Curious Case of Baker's Shoulder with Brad Ward and Brian Scott

  • Browns near bottom of the league in play speed so far in 2021

    Despite all the additions attempting to fix the problem, the Browns haven't played fast so far in 2021. Instead, the team is second to slowest in the league:

  • Halloween 2021: Jamie Lee Curtis, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, more show off costumes

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Sid and Nancy, Doja Cat as Princess Kida and more stars in costumes for Halloween 2021.

  • Red Sox offseason: Who stays, who goes among 11 free agents?

    Will Kyle Schwarber be back? Has Eduardo Rodriguez pitched his last game in Boston? John Tomase details the positives and negatives of the 11 Red Sox players who could hit free agency.

  • Who will be suiting up for the Packers on Thursday vs. Arizona?

    Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss this week's matchup between the Packers and Cardinals.