Jarvis Landry to sign with the New Orleans Saints

The Jarvis Landry experience with the Cleveland Browns is officially coming to a conclusion. Landry, the team’s top wide receiver for the last four seasons, is set to sign a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Several reports surfaced on Friday that Landry was headed for the Saints. It’s a one-year deal for Landry to head back to his home state of Louisana, where he starred at LSU before jumping to the NFL in 2014. He was traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Browns before the 2018 season.

“Juice” confirmed those reports on his own Twitter account,

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

The Browns released Landry earlier this offseason to free up $14.8 million in salary cap room. Landry, now 29, was coming off his worst season in eight NFL campaigns, catching just 52 passes for 570 yards and two TDs in 12 games. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons in Cleveland, 2018 and 2019, and hauled in 288 passes for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns in four years with the Browns.

Stories broke this past week that Landry had turned down an offer to come back to the Browns for less money than he was set to make.

