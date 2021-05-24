Jarvis Landry set apart in NFL history through his first seven seasons

When the Cleveland Browns acquired Jarvis Landry in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, Landry was playing on the franchise tag that he signed with the Dolphins after four seasons. Shortly after, Browns general manager John Dorsey signed Landry to a five-year contract worth over $75 million.

The $47 million guaranteed was quite surprising at the time.

Going into 2021, Landry has two years left on his deal. He has already made just over $47 million with just over $13 million in cash due to him this year and another $15 million due next season.

During his three seasons in Cleveland, Landry has caught 236 passes for just under 3,000 yards and 13 touchdown receptions. Landry has also rushed for two touchdowns and thrown for a touchdown.

In the playoffs last year, Landry caught 12 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Landry producing is nothing new for the LSU product as he is the only player in NFL history to be as consistent as he has been in his first seven seasons:

Don’t Sleep on Juice 🧃 Jarvis Landry is the ONLY player in NFL history with 70+ Rec in each of his 1st seven NFL seasons.#Browns pic.twitter.com/uudOXIJf6G — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 2, 2021

While Landry will never be a top receiving threat, his ability to stay healthy, play while dinged up, and produce consistent numbers is impressive. That no other player has done what he has done is not arguable. While he is likely overpaid, his production is unmatched.

In year two under Kevin Stefanski, with his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. returning and Anthony Schwartz added in the third round of the NFL draft, Landry will hope to push his number to eight straight seasons to start a career.