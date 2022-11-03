Jarvis Landry returns to practice on initial Week 9 Saints injury report vs. Ravens
The New Orleans Saints could be seeing some major relief to the offense this week against the Baltimore Ravens as tight end Adam Trautman continues to practice and slot receiver Jarvis Landry makes his return to practice. Defensive back P.J. Williams is back at practice which could provide some help to a defense that is coming off of a stellar performance. We’ll see if they actually play, but it’s a step in the right direction. Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is yet to be seen, unfortunately. Running back Mark Ingram II, who faced an injury last week is also away from practice for now.
The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with their own issues. Three different players were out on Thursday with injuries: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee), and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), with three others getting a day’s rest in defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Justin Houston, and left tackle Ronnie Standley.
Here’s the full injury report after Thursday’s practice session:
Baltimore Ravens injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Rashod Bateman (foot)
DNP
TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee)
DNP
RB Gus Edwards (hamstring)
DNP
DE Calais Campbell (rest)
DNP
LB Justin Houston (rest)
DNP
LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)
DNP
CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)
Limited
CB Marcus Peters (quad)
Limited
LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)
Full
LB Josh Bynes (quadricep)
Full
LB David Ojabo (Achilles)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thurdsay
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
RB Mark ingram II (knee)
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)
Limited
DT David Onyemata (thigh)
Limited
C Erik McCoy (shoulder)
Limited
OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Limited
LB Chase Hansen (knee)
Limited