Jarvis Landry returns to practice on initial Week 9 Saints injury report vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints could be seeing some major relief to the offense this week against the Baltimore Ravens as tight end Adam Trautman continues to practice and slot receiver Jarvis Landry makes his return to practice. Defensive back P.J. Williams is back at practice which could provide some help to a defense that is coming off of a stellar performance. We’ll see if they actually play, but it’s a step in the right direction. Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is yet to be seen, unfortunately. Running back Mark Ingram II, who faced an injury last week is also away from practice for now.

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with their own issues. Three different players were out on Thursday with injuries: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee), and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), with three others getting a day’s rest in defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Justin Houston, and left tackle Ronnie Standley.

Here’s the full injury report after Thursday’s practice session:

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

DNP

TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee)

DNP

RB Gus Edwards (hamstring)

DNP

DE Calais Campbell (rest)

DNP

LB Justin Houston (rest)

DNP

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

DNP

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

Limited

CB Marcus Peters (quad)

Limited

LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)

Full

LB Josh Bynes (quadricep)

Full

LB David Ojabo (Achilles)

Full

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Thurdsay

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

RB Mark ingram II (knee)

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

Limited

DT David Onyemata (thigh)

Limited

C Erik McCoy (shoulder)

Limited

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Limited

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

Limited

 

