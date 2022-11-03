Jarvis Landry returns to practice on initial Week 9 Saints injury report vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints could be seeing some major relief to the offense this week against the Baltimore Ravens as tight end Adam Trautman continues to practice and slot receiver Jarvis Landry makes his return to practice. Defensive back P.J. Williams is back at practice which could provide some help to a defense that is coming off of a stellar performance. We’ll see if they actually play, but it’s a step in the right direction. Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is yet to be seen, unfortunately. Running back Mark Ingram II, who faced an injury last week is also away from practice for now.

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with their own issues. Three different players were out on Thursday with injuries: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee), and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), with three others getting a day’s rest in defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Justin Houston, and left tackle Ronnie Standley.

Here’s the full injury report after Thursday’s practice session:

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status WR Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) DNP RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) DNP DE Calais Campbell (rest) DNP LB Justin Houston (rest) DNP LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) DNP CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) Limited CB Marcus Peters (quad) Limited LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles) Full LB Josh Bynes (quadricep) Full LB David Ojabo (Achilles) Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Thurdsay Friday Saturday Game Status WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP RB Mark ingram II (knee) DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited TE Adam Trautman (ankle) Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) Limited DT David Onyemata (thigh) Limited C Erik McCoy (shoulder) Limited OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip) Limited LB Chase Hansen (knee) Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire