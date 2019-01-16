Jarvis Landry to Pro Bowl in place of DeAndre Hopkins

The Browns have a fourth representative in the Pro Bowl.

The team announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been added to the AFC roster for the game in Orlando on January 27. He will take the place of Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“It’s always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl,” Landry said in a statement. “This is my fourth time going, but my first being able to wear the orange helmet and represent the Cleveland Browns. So this is very special for me.”

Landry was traded to the Browns by the Dolphins last offseason and led the team with 81 catches and 976 receiving yards. He also caught four touchdowns, ran for another and completed both a 63-yard pass and a two-point conversion during his first year in Cleveland.

Landry joins guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward as Browns players heading to Orlando.