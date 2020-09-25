Jarvis Landry to the Patriots? Rob Ninkovich makes bold trade prediction

Landry to the Pats? Ninkovich makes bold trade prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're a Patriots fan hoping New England adds some offensive firepower ahead of the NFL trade deadline, you'll like what Rob Ninkovich had to say Friday morning.

The Patriots outside linebacker-turned ESPN analyst was asked for his "bold prediction" for Week 3 on "Get Up!" and obliged with this hot take:

"The Cleveland Browns will trade Jarvis Landry -- and not OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) -- to the New England Patriots.

"So, watch out. Cam (Newton) is going to have a target in Landry, and everyone's going to be super afraid of that one."

There's been speculation the Patriots could trade for Beckham, who hasn't lived up to expectations so far in Cleveland. But Ninkovich sees New England targeting the 1B to Beckham's 1A in Landry, who actually finished last season with more receptions (83), yards (1,774) and touchdown catches (six) than Beckham.

Landry also comes at a (slightly) cheaper price: He's on a five-year, $75.5 million contract compared to Beckham's five-year deal worth $90 million.

The Patriots have the cap space to acquire either player and certainly have a need at wide receiver: Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd are the only New England wideouts with more than one catch this season.

Landry obviously would be an exciting weapon to pair with quarterback Cam Newton. Whether Bill Belichick wants to make the 27-year-old receiver his second-highest-paid player behind Stephon Gilmore remains to be seen -- but that's why they're called "bold" predictions, right?