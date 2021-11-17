Jarvis Landry on sputtering Browns passing attack: 'I haven't been getting the ball so much either'

Much was made of Odell Beckham Jr.'s lack of production with the Cleveland Browns.

But two games removed from his last appearance in a Browns uniform, he remains Cleveland's third-leading receiver. And now he's not the only receiver who's caught passes from Baker Mayfield wondering where his targets have been.

Jarvis Landry spoke with Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Tuesday.

"I haven't been getting the ball so much either," Landry said. "But at the end of the day, I've been able to do with the opportunities I'm given."

When asked why he thinks he hasn't been getting the ball, Landry told Cabot: "I don't know."

Not a 1,000-yard receiver in sight in Cleveland

Landry, who's missed four games with a knee injury, trails Beckham for fourth place in Browns receiving yards this season with 219 on 23 catches. Beckham tallied 17 catches for 232 yards before leaving for the Los Angeles Rams, a number that trails Donovan Peoples-Jones' 16 catches for 330 yards as the most productive Browns wide receiver in 2021.

Tight end David Njoku tops them all with 352 receiving yards on 22 catches. Meanwhile Mayfield's averaging a career-low 221.1 passing yards per game, a rate that's been on a steady decline since his 2018 rookie season produced 266.1 yards per game.

This year's Browns passing attack ranks 26th in the NFL with 209.7 yards per game, a number that pales in the face of expectations of a would-be explosive offense pegged with Super Bowl hopes. Mayfield's simply not getting balls to his wideouts on a consistent basis.

What's wrong with Browns' passing game?

The jury remains out on just how much production Beckham has left in the tank. But the verdict is in on Cleveland's passing game as a whole. It's disappointing. And barring an unexpected resurgence in the second half of the season, it's going to leave the Browns front office with a tough offseason decision on whether to extend Mayfield's rookie contract.

To be clear, Landry didn't throw his quarterback under the bus on Tuesday. He acknowledged that Mayfield's been playing through injury and applauded him for doing so.

“He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us," Landry continued.

But the Browns didn't draft Mayfield No. 1 overall simply because he's tough. They drafted him to be a game-changer. Instead, for now, he's a quarterback who can't seem to get the ball to his wide receivers.