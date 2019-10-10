Jarvis Landry: We need to get Odell Beckham the ball more

Odell Beckham leads the Browns with 23 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown. Jarvis Landry, who has 22 catches for 403 yards, said the Browns have to get Beckham the ball more.

“I’m not calling plays or designing anything,’’ Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But at the end of the day, obviously he’s a key part of our offense whether the ball’s in his hands or not. We’ve got to find ways for other guys to continue to make plays. But the way that it’s been going, we haven’t really been making enough plays without him touching the ball.

“So we’ve definitely got to find a way to include him even more in the offense and be intentional with it. It doesn’t matter if the defense knows it. We’ve got to be intentional with getting him the ball. Getting playmakers the ball, period.”

Beckham averaged 6.6 receptions and 92.8 yards per game in his 59 games with the Giants. He is averaging 5.8 catches and 83.8 yards in four games with the Browns.

But Beckham has only two catches each of the past two games for a total of 47 yards. His only touchdown of the season came on an 89-yard catch-and-run against the Jets.

“Our playmakers haven’t really been given a lot of opportunities to make plays,” Landry said. “We’re 2-3 and easily a couple of those games, our record again could be flipped or 4-1.”

Landry again pointed to the play calling when pressed on why Baker Mayfield can’t get the ball to Beckham more than he has.

“I don’t call plays, right?’’ Landry said. “So I just say just from my perspective we just have to be intentional. We have to just deliberately get him the ball. Get all of our playmakers the ball. Guys that are going to make plays for us, just get them the ball.”

Head coach Freddie Kitchens calls the plays.

He tried to get Beckham involved in other ways against the 49ers, with two runs and a pass for the receiver.