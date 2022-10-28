Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas will miss another game

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Saints have gotten used to playing without wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas so far this season and they’ll get another chance to try their luck without him on Sunday.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said at his Friday’s press conference that both of the receivers have been ruled out of playing against the Raiders this weekend.

Landry will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Thomas has a foot injury is going to be out for the fifth game in a row.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and defensive tackle David Onyemata were also not seen on the field during the open portion of practice. Allen did not disclose what designations they would have for Sunday’s game.

