Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore out for Saints vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints come to town to face the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night at State Farm Stadium. They will be missing a number of starters.

The Saints have been decimated by injuries this season and their final injury report rules out five starters, while another four players are listed as questionable.

Check out the details of their final injury report below with game designations.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), OL Andrus Peat (chest), WR Michael Thomas (foot), TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

None of them were able to practice. No Lattimore is good news for the Cardinals, especially with the return of receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

All five players are starters.

Questionable

CB Paulson Adebo (knee), WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle), OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip), DE Payton Turner (chest)

All four players were limited all week except for Kirkwood, who was out Monday and Tuesday and limited Wednesday.

No game designation

QB Andy Dalton (back), RB Mark Ingram (knee), S Marcus Maye (rib), QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle)

The Saints have not announced who will start at quarterback Thursday night. Dalton and Maye were full participants Wednesday. The rest were limited all week.

Cardinals' final injury report game designations

Ruled out

WR Marquise Brown (foot)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

OL Justin Pugh (knee)

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Questionable

RB James Conner (ribs)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire