The Saints list 15 players on their initial practice report as they prepare for Monday Night Football.

Receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were among the seven players who were limited Thursday.

Landry has played the past three games since returning from his ankle injury, catching eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets.

Lattimore is moving closer to a return, potentially coming back just in time to see nemesis Mike Evans. He has not played since his injury in a Week 5 game against the Seahawks.

He returned to practice on a limited basis in Week 12 but didn’t play Sunday.

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) returned to a limited practice.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), safety JT Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), safety PJ Williams (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion), defensive tackles Malcolm Roach (illness), receiver Kevin White (illness) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (illness) did not practice.

The limited participants included offensive lineman Josh Andrews (ankle), running back Mark Ingram (foot) and receiver Rashid Shaheed (back). Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk was limited with a rest day.

Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore limited in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk