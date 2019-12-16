Jarvis Landry joins Odell Beckham Jr. as the latest player to reportedly ask off the Browns

It's safe to say the Browns weren't expecting this season to play out the way it has.

After years dwelling in the NFL's cellar, franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield coming into his first full season under center and adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix, the Browns were expected to at least make the playoffs and perhaps challenge for a Super Bowl berth.

Not only have the Browns not been able to put together wins on the field, but they're also experiencing plenty of issues off of it.

On top of Odell Beckham's reported desire to get himself out of Cleveland, fellow receiver Jarvis Landry was among Browns players telling the Cardinals sideline to "come get me" during their 34-28 loss in Week 15.

More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I'm told by two sources that before the game ended, 'multiple' Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to 'come get me'--asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I'm told, was one of them. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 16, 2019

Beckham has a track record of bringing drama to the team he plays on, but when you have multiple players telling another team's sideline that they want out during a game, that's trouble.

The Ravens are riding a 10-game winning streak coming into their Week 16 matchup and need one more win to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

For the Browns, team turmoil is dangerous against any NFL team. But against perhaps the best team in the league? Fatal.

