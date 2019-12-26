Jarvis Landry’s hip injury began with fractured back in the offseason

Jarvis Landry‘s season-long hip injury that might require offseason surgery resulted from a fracture in his lower back.

The Browns receiver said Thursday the fracture was discovered in the spring.

“Just talking to the doctors and the early scans from OTAs and things like that, I began with a fractured sacrum and then from there everything else just kinda started going bad,’’ Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The sacrum is a shield-shaped bony structure at the base of the spine connected to the pelvis and intersecting with the hip bones.

Landry doesn’t know exactly when it happened or how it happened.

“I just know when I came back for OTAs, I just had something bothering me and I just went to the training room just to get it checked out,’’ Landry said. “Went and got an MRI, stuff like that, and that’s kind of the reason I was held out of OTAs and training camp a little bit. I was sparingly here and there. Didn’t play in any preseason games because of it, and we’ve done a great job, the staff has done great job, of just managing me throughout the week this whole year and making sure I get to Sunday feeling as good as I possibly can and pushing through it from there.’’

The fracture has healed, but Landry soon will see a specialist about whether hip surgery is necessary as a result.

“Honestly, it’s kind of just one of those nagging, lingering things,’’ Landry said. “I wouldn’t say it’s gotten worse. It’s definitely not getting better.’’

He will play through the injury this week despite the Browns’ 6-9 record, opting to finish the season with his 96th consecutive start.

“It’s important to me that the work that we’ve put in together collectively as a group that . . . we owe it to each other to go out there one last time for this season and compete to win,” Landry said. “. . .I’ve always played through injury. This is probably the longest I’ve had to do it and that’s been the most frustrating part.’’