Jarvis Landry gives candid, but true take on Patriots vs. Browns Week 8 matchup

The Cleveland Browns have been the NFL's most disappointing team through the first six weeks of the 2019 season, and the next matchup on their schedule will be the toughest.

Cleveland has a bye in Week 7, but after its much-needed time off, the AFC North franchise travels on the road to play the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Unless the Patriots surprisingly let their guard down and lose to the rival New York Jets on the road in "Monday Night Football", they will host the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 27 with an unbeaten 7-0 record. The Patriots have been favored by 10 or more points in four of their six games so far, and it wouldn't be shocking at all if oddsmakers again made New England double-digit favorites when Cleveland rolls in to Gillette Stadium.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was asked Monday about his team's next game against the Patriots, and he gave an honest take on the team's situation:

#Browns Jarvis Landry on facing the #Patriots after the bye: 'At this point, nobody is going to pick us to beat anybody' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 14, 2019

It's hard to argue with Landry.

Luckily for the Browns, the toughest part of their schedule will end with the trip to New England. After playing the Patriots, the Browns will play just more two teams currently in a playoff spot in either conference entering Week 7.

Cleveland isn't yet out of the playoff race despite its horrible start, but the margin for error is thinning quickly. A victory over the Patriots on the road is exactly the type of result that could catapult the Browns toward a strong finish to the regular season, but they likely will need to play their best game of the year to end New England's 19-game home win streak.

