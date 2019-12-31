Jarvis Landry feels Browns lacked leadership in 2019

When the Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, they released a statement saying that they didn’t see the opportunity to improve without making a change.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry probably wouldn’t disagree with that take. Landry spoke to reporters on Monday about what went wrong during the 6-10 season and didn’t need to mention Kitchens by name for his points about the coaching to come through.

Landry said the Browns “relied on plays and not players” and that there were “games where I know on the outside that we could’ve taken advantage of teams’ weaknesses” without doing so. He also said the team lacked both the identity and leadership needed for a successful season.

“I just think that we lacked it at times,” Landry said, via Jeff Schudel of the News-Herald in Ohio. “I knew there was no doubt that the people here were trying to win. Everybody in this organization was trying to win. I just didn’t think we knew how to do it. I just think that there are always times in seasons where things happen — guys get hurt, off-the-field issues, a bunch of different things happen in crucial points in the game, breaking points of the game, being able to hold your composure, being able to talk to each other, treat everybody with respect. I just think at times there was a lack thereof.”

There will be a new head coach in Cleveland in 2020, which is nothing new for a franchise that’s run through seven of them since the start of the 2010 season. None of them produced a winning record and ending that streak will take cleaning up some of the things Landry thought were lacking this year.