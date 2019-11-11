Jarvis Landry feeling disrespected by opposing defenses

The Browns got a much-needed win on Sunday, and receiver Jarvis Landry played a major role in it. And he has found inspiration from the manner in which defenses are covering him.

“I’ve recognized the past few games that they had their good cornerback follow ‘O’ [Odell Beckham Jr.], and I’ve recognized it as disrespect to me,” Landry told PFT by phone minutes before the start of Sunday’s Football Night in America on NBC.

Landry turned that disrespect into nine catches (on 10 targets) for 97 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. He also made a great adjustment on the throw from qurterback Baker Mayfield that set up the game-winning touchdown.

The veteran receiver, who arrived via trade in March 2018, also explained that the team didn’t really do anything differently this week in preparation for the first home win of the season. Landry explained that everyone in the organization needs more experience, and that the players and coaches simply need more reps.

They’ll get more reps only four nights from now.. Even though some players don’t like short weeks, Landry sees it as an opportunity to build on the momentum.