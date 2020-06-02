Jarvis Landry emotional speaking to team about helping change things

The Browns had a team meeting Monday to discuss the events over the last week following George Floyd’s death.

Coach Kevin Stefanski gave players a list of things they can do to make a difference.

“That’s just really just getting in our communities,” Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said in a conference call Tuesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Going out and voting, not just presidential, you know, nationwide but locally like what can we do vocally to help and then it’s go back and give to the kids that need the help. I think hate is really truly taught, throughout the world, and if you can get to younger kids and show that we’re in this together, like this is our one world and we can grow and be the best people and treat people with respect . . . you’ve got to start down low.”

Receiver Jarvis Landry also spoke, becoming emotional during his time in front of the team, Bitonio said.

“Jarvis came up and he spoke to the team for maybe 10 minutes yesterday, and they just tried to tell us how we can use our platform a little bit better because I think the vast majority of people want to help,” Bitonio said. “They want to improve the situation.

“Jarvis was emotional when he spoke with the team and he just wants change. He wants you to be a part of it and really try and help.”

