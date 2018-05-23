Jarvis Landry considers himself “the best receiver in the NFL”

Jarvis Landry has more catches than any other player in NFL history in his first four seasons. Yet, Landry ranked only 52nd in the NFL Network’s list of top-100 players.

Landry considers himself better than that. In fact, he considers himself “the best.”

“I consider myself the most complete receiver,” Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “If you turn on the film, I do everything. I block; I play inside; I play outside; and I come out of the backfield. My value is that much more to the team and to the offense. I consider myself the best receiver in the NFL.”

His goal is “to eventually be No. 1.”

Landry, whom the Browns acquired in a trade with the Dolphins, has 400 receptions since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2014. He led the league with 112 receptions last season.

Landry’s new quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, said he already takes “great comfort” in having Landry as one of his wideouts.

“His catch radius is the widest I have seen from a receiver,” Taylor said.