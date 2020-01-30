Jarvis Landry: Communication was off last year, Stefanski has clear message

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry sounds optimistic about playing for new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Although Landry didn’t offer any criticisms of former coach Freddie Kitchens, Landry did say today on PFT Live that there were communication problems in Cleveland last season.

“It was tough. The talent we have, everybody recognized,” Landry said. “Knowing how close we were to getting over the hump, we never quite got there. Communication was off.”

So how has communication been with Stefanski? So far, so good.

“I love where his head’s at. He’s focused on the team, not about the job, not about what we did last year,” Landry said. “His message has been clear and it’s been one message: Let’s get ready to work.”

Landry has had seven head coaches since 2015: Joe Philbin and interim head coach Dan Campbell with the Dolphins in 2015, Adam Gase with the Dolphins in 2016 and 2017, Hue Jackson and interim head coach Gregg Williams in 2018, Kitchens in 2019 and now Stefanski in 2020. He would like to have some stability, and for Stefanski to be a coach who sticks around.