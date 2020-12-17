Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

On Monday, Marcus Peters spit at Jarvis Landry.

The incident wasn’t an issue during the game as Landry had his back turned when it happened. But video clearly shows the Baltimore Ravens cornerback spitting at the Cleveland Browns receiver as he turned to walk off the field during a dead-ball timeout.

This you @marcuspeters? Spitting on a dude that’s walking away from you? And you got the nerve to call someone else “home girl?” Bitch move if I’ve ever seen on. pic.twitter.com/nas1p9MZmg — Obese Turtle (@MarqsJO) December 15, 2020

Peters continues disrespect postgame

Peters continued to disrespect Landry after the Ravens win on the postgame flight. Appearing on teammate Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram Live, Peters repeatedly called Landry and his injured teammate Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirl” in a broadcast with some not-safe-for-work language:

MARCUS PETERS CALLED OUT JARVIS AND OBJ ON IG LIVE😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LCxwcwxOVc — malik🦦 (@HollywoodJetEra) December 15, 2020

“She was upset because the other homegirl couldn’t really end up making it,” Peters said, ignoring Humphrey’s repeated pleas to put on his mask to comply with NFL protocol. “Because my dog hurt. She hurt right now, and we understand that. And I respect that.

“The one homegirl that was out there just need to shut the f--- up til she get back.”

Peters has not publicly addressed the incident. Landry did on Thursday when speaking with reporters.

His response was as expected.

Landry: Wouldn’t do it ‘to my face’

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry, on video of Ravens CB Marcus Peters spitting on him: "He's a coward..." (@ByNateUlrich with the questions in this clip) pic.twitter.com/oQH9nfd6dw — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 17, 2020

“He’s a coward,” Landry said. “He knew that maybe behind my back he’d do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth. Now I know.

“Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is. Just move on from there.”

When asked if he was concerned about Peters violating NFL COVID-19 protocol by spitting at him, Landry had this to say.

“I don’t know about protocols,” Landry said. “But if there’s a protocol for being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”

Monday’s Ravens win in a thriller capped a season sweep of the Browns. But this might not be the final chapter this season. The 9-4 Browns are on track to make the playoffs, and the 8-5 Ravens have a good shot at making the postseason.

There’s a chance we get one more matchup between these teams with the stakes and the contempt ratcheted up.

Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

