Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters coward over spitting incident

The Cleveland Browns’ rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens turned up many notches after Monday’s wild game.

And the heat continued to build Thursday as Browns WR Jarvis Landry called Ravens DB Marcus Peters a “coward” following a spitting incident.

“He’s a coward,’’ Landry said. “I think he knew that maybe behind my back, he would do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn’t. Now, everyone knows what type of player he is, type of person he is.’’

“I just think it’s cowardly. I don’t think about it as protocol or anything like that. Again, you wait until I turn around and do something like that, do it to my face. Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that. I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”

The incident, which Landry did not realize until watching the game film, happened with the score tied at 7 in the eventual 47-42 victory by Baltimore. You can clearly see Peters spit and it is in the direction of the Cleveland WR.

Here is the video clip that prompted Jarvis Landry to call Marcus Peters a “coward” for apparently spitting at him as the wide receiver walked away pic.twitter.com/kPPgWoc1QX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 17, 2020

Peters denied spitting at Landry in a statement.

“I didn’t spit at Jarvis,’’ Peters said in a statement provided by the Ravens. “Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me – plain and simple.”

The NFL declined to comment on the incident Thursday, a league spokesman told cleveland.com. If the league finds wrongdoing, Peters will be fined for the incident.