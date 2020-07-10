Jarvis Landry begs Tom Brady to speak up: 'We need to hear you'

Tom Brady has lent his name, voice, and stature when players have had issues with the NFL in the past. In 2011, the then-Patriots quarterback was among 10 players who sued the NFL in federal court in an antitrust lawsuit asking to prevent a lawsuit.

And now, one of Brady's NFL brethren is asking the now-Bucs QB to step up again.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted at Brady Thursday night, imploring the future Hall of Famer to step up and lend his voice on calls with the NFL.

@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time... We Need To Hear You #Salute✊🏾 #Unity — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

While Landry didn't specify what he was asking Brady to speak up about, the NFL and NFLPA have been discussing a litany of issues regarding the upcoming 2020 season, which is only two months away.

A variety of medical and testing protocol questions amid the coronavirus pandemic have yet to be resolved, and the league's ban on postgame jersey swaps was widely lampooned by players on Thursday.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran even suggested that the league should postpone the season by a month while it gets its business in order, but for now Landry wants one of the league's most prominent players to assist in the process.

He explained why he called out Brady specifically in a response to a tweet criticizing him for his original post. (Warning: NSFW language below.)

This game has a affect on us are not just one select group of people or team. It's not about calling Tom Brady out, but our union needs guys of his stature to be a part of these conversations just as they are apart of the games that you love to watch on Sunday. Disgusting? Lol — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

Whether or not Brady lends his voice, the time to figure out all of the roadblocks to a 2020 season is rapidly running out. Rookies are scheduled to report to training camps a week from Sunday.

