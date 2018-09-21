Jarvis Landry on Baker Mayfield: “He is special. He is really special.”

When the Browns were forced to flip from Tyrod Taylor to Baker Mayfield during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game, the fans were thrilled. The players weren’t rattled.

“Never doubt 6,” receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters after the 21-17 victory over the Jets. “Never doubt 6. Never doubted him.”

Why did Landry not doubt him?

“Just the mentality, the attitude that he has always approached it since he stepped into this building,” Landry said. “Never doubted him. I don’t think there is a coach or a player in this building who has doubted him or felt like we were in a disadvantage when he came onto the field. That is something that you have to love about him. That is why he was the first pick. That is why he was the Heisman Trophy winner. You saw it tonight first hand. . . . He is special. He is really special. . . . He took advantage of the moment and the opportunity. We always have seen him make these plays. As far back as when the Baker Mayfield story had started, he has always made these types of plays. It is awesome to be a part of it.”

Landry’s role included throwing the two-point conversion that tied the game at 14 to Mayfield on a play the Browns had practiced but with Mayfield not on the field as the quarterback/receiver.

“We were on the sideline,” Landry said. “He comes to me and says, ‘Your ass better throw me that ball. No matter what.’ I said, ‘I got you.’ It is something that we have been working on for a couple of weeks. He was ready for the opportunity. There is something about the professionalism that he has brought. To not even have had repped that play before but still do it the way that he did it and be effective and tie the game up for us.”

Mayfield later led the Browns on a 15-play drive, erasing the three-point deficit that arose after the Jets had broken the tie. Mayfield in that moment showed the poise and professionalism of someone who had been performing at a high level for a dozen years, not for less than a couple of hours.

So that’s why this needle-in-a-haystack moment for the Browns feels different. It’s easy to think that the Browns will soon have a haystack full of needles, thanks to their quarterback who will, upon his first start next weekend, possibly become the last name at the bottom of a lengthy list on the back of that jersey with all the names of the starting quarterbacks since 1999.