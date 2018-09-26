Jarvis Landry: Baker Mayfield can make every throw, every check, every read

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield makes his first NFL start on Sunday, and his favorite receiver has no qualms about playing with a rookie. Perhaps because this is no ordinary rookie.

“He can make every throw,” Landry told reporters on Wednesday regarding Mayfield. “He can make every check. He can make every read. Our offense will continue to be us. Execute our game plan and go from there.”

The week of practice with the first string nevertheless will help, even though Mayfield didn’t need it last week.

“Getting the opportunity for all of us to be in there catching balls from him and just hearing him in the huddle, hearing his voice,” Landry said, when asked how the practice reps will assist the team. “Obviously on the road, it is going to be loud. That is going to be a big thing — communication — for us. It is going to be good for him, especially getting the whole week.”

Landry added that it was “very impressive” that Mayfield played like he did with no practice reps with the starters. And Landry wasn’t surprised, given how long he has known Mayfield was ready for this job.

“Since the day that they drafted him,” Landry said.

“He is a football player,” Landry declared when explaining Mayfield’s ability to step in and play last Thursday. “He is a guy that is extremely confident. In those situations, he did not panic. He stepped in, stepped up, and did what his team needed him to do.”

What he does It elevate the performance of those around him.

“That is his attitude,” Landry said. “Obviously, knowing the things that he went through at Oklahoma. One thing that I know about him, he walks it like he talks it. That is something that I appreciate and I respect about him and that he has continued to do.”

Everyone wants to see if he can continue to do it on Sunday. Unfortunately, not many will actually see the game; the Browns-Raiders contest will be a regional broadcast at 4:05 p.m. ET, with a cross-flex from CBS to FOX. CBS picked up for 4:25 p.m. ET Saints-Giants or 49ers-Chargers for the national broadcast window.

Many who will be stuck with one of those two games will be monitoring Twitter for Browns and Baker Mayfield updates.