Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper among eight Browns placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns could be without four starters as the team fights for a wild-card spot. The team placed Austin Hooper, Jarvis Landry and six other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

In addition to Hooper and Landry, the team also placed starters Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the list. It's possible the team will be without those players — and guard Drew Forbes and defensive end Takkarist McKinley — when the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Players don't have to test positive to be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Unvaccinated players can also be placed on the list if they were in close contact with another person who tested positive.

If any of those players are fully vaccinated, they can return in time for Sunday's game. Those players would need to turn in two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. If they can do that before Sunday, they will be cleared to play.

Unvaccinated players have to miss at least 10 days if they test positive for the virus. Any unvaccinated Browns player who hit the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test will not be able to play against the Raiders in Week 15.

Browns fighting to remain in playoff hunt

The moves come at an inopportune time for the Browns. The team sits a 7-6, and is currently in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the first wild-card spot in the division, and the Browns are tied with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the final wild-card spot. All five of those teams are 7-6.

The Raiders aren't far behind that group. With a win over the Browns, Las Vegas would move to 7-7 on the season.