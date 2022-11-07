Jarvis Landry among list of inactive players for Saints vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints announced their list of inactive players for a Monday night game versus the Baltimore Ravens, and it’s about as expected on the injury front: slot receiver Jarvis Landry won’t be making his return after a Week 3 ankle injury kept him out of the lineup for most of the last month (he gutted it out in Week 4’s game in London, but was later shut down). He needs more time to heal up.

Additionally, all five of the other players who weren’t previously ruled out on the injury report are suiting up: tight end Adam Trautman, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive tackle David Onyemata, center Erik McCoy, and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton. But both teams must report a handful of inactives to abide by NFL rules. Here is who will be sitting this one out:

Baltimore Ravens inactive players

TE Mark Andrews (was doubtful with injury)

RB Gus Edwards (was doubtful with injury)

WR Tylan Wallace

ILB Josh Bynes

OG Ben Cleveland

OLB David Ojabo

New Orleans Saints inactive players

CB Marshon Lattimore (ruled out with injury)

RB Mark Ingram II (ruled out with injury)

LB Chase Hansen (ruled out with injury)

WR Jarvis Landry (was questionable with injury)

OG Wyatt Davis

TE Nick Vannett

