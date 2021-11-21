It could be an ugly game in Cleveland, but the Browns have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s matchup with Detroit.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Lions quarterback Tim Boyle — starting for the injured Jared Goff — threw dueling interceptions, and Cleveland got the ball back at its own 16-yard line.

Running back Nick Chubb got the Browns going with runs of 9 and 12 yards. Then Cleveland got into scoring territory with Mayfield completions to a pair of tight ends, one to David Njoku for 21 yards and the next to Austin Hooper for 20 yards.

Then at the start of the second quarter, receiver Jarvis Landry took a direct shotgun snap. And while it looked like he wanted to pass, he ended up taking the ball up the middle for a 16-yard score.

That was the second time Landry has found the end zone in 2021, both of which were rushing touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry’s 16-yard touchdown run gives Browns 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk