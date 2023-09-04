Jarvis Jones, ex-Georgia football star and Bulldogs staffer, arrested over the weekend

Former Georgia football All-American and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones was arrested late Friday night in Athens for speeding and reckless driving.

Jones is now player coordinator for the UGA football program whose player speeding issues were a dominant storyline this offseason.

Georgia had at least 14 players either arrested or receive citations for speeding/reckless driving since the fatal crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy Jan. 15.

Georgia athletics announced in late July that Jones was one of three going into the school’s Circle of Honor for the 2023 class.

Georgia athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to hold his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

Jones was booked into the Clarke County Jail Friday at 11:26 p.m. and released at 12:27 a.m. Saturdayon bonds totaling $2,400 at 12:27 a.m.

An Athens-Clarke County police spokesperson said Monday no incident report was available due to the Labor Day holiday.

Jones holds the school record for sacks in a season (14.5) and tackles for loss (24.5), both set in 2012.

He was the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He joined the staff as a student assistant coach after his pro career ended.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Former Georgia football star and NFL LB Jarvis Jones arrested