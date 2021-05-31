Andújar's first HR of season
Miguel Andújar gets the Yankees on the scoreboard with his first home run of the season, coming in the bottom of the 7th inning
CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]
Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.
World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.
Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.
No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.
Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.
The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.
To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.
Former LSU football defensive back Tyrann Mathieu might have to get his checkbook ready very soon.
Sergio Aguero has sealed his move to Barcelona as a free agent, as the Argentina superstar will link up with his close friend Lionel Messi again.
The Vegas Golden Knights could be without forward Ryan Reaves for Game 2 and beyond for his actions on Sunday night.
Davis exited during the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix with a groin injury. His status for Game 5 is up in the air in a 2-2 series.
With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.
Jason Kokrak took home a big payday for his win, but check out what the rest of the field banked.
Peter King says the Falcons are not expecting a first-round pick for their star receiver.
Anthony Davis didn't come out for the second half. The Suns sure did.
Jordan Spieth struggled with all aspects of his game on Sunday and it resulted in a runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab.
Jason Kokrak was awarded a 1943 Dodge Power Wagon after his 14-under win at the Charles Schwab Challenge.