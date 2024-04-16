Jarrod Bowen injury: West Ham face nervous wait ahead of Bayer Leverkusen second leg

West Ham face an anxious wait over Jarrod Bowen’s fitness ahead of their crunch Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Bowen missed the quarter-final first leg with a back injury and the Hammers fear being without their top scorer for the second leg at the London Stadium, when they need to come back from 2-0 down to reach the semi-finals.

But West Ham manager David Moyes is set to give Bowen until the last minute to prove his fitness.

West Ham are due to hold an open training session on Wednesday morning, before Moyes holds his pre-match press conference in the afternoon.

Bowen has been in superb form for West Ham this season, scoring 19 times in all competitions, and not having him would be a major blow to their chances of overturning their first-leg deficit against a Leverkusen side who are yet to be beaten this season.

The Hammers are already without the suspended Lucas Paqueta.

Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions last weekend and are unbeaten in 43 matches this season under Xabi Alonso.