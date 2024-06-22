Jarrod Bowen addresses England struggles ahead of Slovenia test at Euro 2024

England star Jarrod Bowen addressed the struggles the team faced ahead of their Slovenia test at Euro 2024.

When a reporter asked about current struggles, Bowen answered, “I wouldn’t be worried..”

“We’re coming off the back of a really big season,” he said. “I think it’s challenging for everyone.”

After a 1-0 win against Serbia, the Three Lions came to a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

They’re hoping to beat Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday.