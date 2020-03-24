The New England Patriots have lost their two longest-tenured players, quarterback Tom Brady and kicker Stephen Gostkowski, over the past week. Several other veteran players also have departed New England through free agency or trades since last Monday.

One pillar of the Patriots dynasty that remains is Julian Edelman. The 33-year-old wide receiver is now the second-longest tenured Patriot behind special teams ace Matthew Slater.

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Edelman took to Instagram on Tuesday to deliver a simple message: Foxborough forever.

If that wasn't enough to fire up Patriots fans, Jarrett Stidham's reply to Edelman's post might do it.

Jarrett Stidham

Stidham is the leading candidate to start at quarterback for the Patriots next season following Brady's decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The former Auburn quarterback was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he showed a lot of potential in last year's training camp and preseason.

Edelman was Brady's most trusted target, especially late in games and on pivotal third downs. The veteran wideout's reliability in all areas of the field should be a huge benefit to Stidham as he tries to establish himself as a quality starting quarterback.

Jarrett Stidham's reply to Julian Edelman's Instagram will fire up Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston