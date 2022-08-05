Jarrett Stidham's ex-Patriots teammates loved his touchdown run in Raiders debut

Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in.

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Starting at quarterback for the Raiders was 2019 Patriots draft pick Jarrett Stidham, who was traded from New England to Las Vegas in May. Stidham made the most of the national TV spotlight, delivering one of the highlights of the night when he scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown run on third-and-8 late in the second quarter.

Stidham's TD scamper got a rise out of a pair of current Patriots watching from afar, as safety Devin McCourty and punter Jake Bailey both reacted on their Instagram stories.

Some love for Jarrett Stidham from his former Patriots teammates. pic.twitter.com/YQfc0z6Ah6 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 5, 2022

"STIDDYYYYYY," McCourty wrote. "@jarrett_stidham8 with the wheels."

The rest of Stidham's night was a bit more up-and-down -- he completed 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards and zero touchdowns for a 73.2 passer rating and also took three sacks -- but the 25-year-old still made a few impressive throws in the Raiders' 27-11 win.

While Stidham likely won't see much playing time behind starting QB Derek Carr in the regular season, he can make the case to be Carr's top backup with a strong preseason. The same goes for rookie Bailey Zappe in New England, where the fourth-round pick joins Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer on the QB depth chart.