Jarrett Stidham's best plays from 3-TD game Week 17
Watch Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham's best plays from his 3-TD matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 17 matchup.
News and notes from Washington's latest disappointing loss.
We know six of the seven NFC playoff teams. The seventh will be determined on the final day of the season. The Packers, Seahawks and Lions are all still alive for the final wild card spot in the NFC. The Packers are favored, needing only to beat the Lions at home, while the Seahawks need [more]
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he put Carson Wentz back in as the starting quarterback to provide a spark. He probably did provide one. But it was for the opposition. Wentz threw three interceptions and finished with a 31.4 passer rating as the Commanders lost to the Browns 24-10 on Sunday. Wentz punched in [more]
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones experienced a few new things during Sunday’s win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium. Jones got to celebrate making the playoffs for the first time in his four-year career and he got to take a curtain call when Tyrod Taylor replaced him in the fourth quarter of the 38-10 win. The [more]
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Sunday was good all the way around for the 49ers in the playoff picture. They're the No. 2 seed with a shot to climb to No. 1.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
The Lions don't have a clear path to the postseason, but they do have one, and their rebound from a poor start would make any No. 2 seed squirm.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
Former New England Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham impressed for the Las Vegas Raiders in his first NFL start. Here's a closer look at his performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers.