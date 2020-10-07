Jarrett Stidham won’t use hip injury as excuse for being demoted to third-string QB

Cam Newton’s positive COVID test left the New England Patriots scrambling last week.

The timing was difficult for Bill Belichick, knowing that the Kansas City Chiefs were on the slate for Week 4. Belichick had to make a decision at quarterback, and the highly-experienced veteran Brian Hoyer won the job. He ended up getting pulled at the end of the third quarter after two turnovers and two miscues on third down in the red zone.

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who appeared to win the starting role this offseason, was demoted to the third-string spot. Stidham subbed in for Hoyer heading into the fourth quarter and ended up throwing two interceptions himself. When it came to Belichick’s decision to choose Hoyer — many people believed it was due to the hip ailment Stidham dealt with at the end of the offseason.

Stidham joined WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ on Wednesday morning and wouldn’t use that excuse.

“At the end of the day it comes down to performance,” Stidham said. “I think this profession that we’re in it’s all performance based. You have to go out there on the field and do the things you need to do in order to move the chains and to help the team.”

Again, I’ve been controlling what I can control. My preparation, my effort, my attitude, and my performance have all been things I can control. I’m not the one making decisions and so on and so forth but I can control the things that I can control. That’s kind of been my mindset. Each and everyday I’m working my butt off to make sure I can get out there on the field and perform at a high level.”

The Patriots still aren’t sure of Newton’s status and who will earn the starting role this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. But, Stidham and Hoyer proved they both have some things to work on within this offense.