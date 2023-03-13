Jarrett Stidham signs new deal with Denver Broncos

After spending the final two games of the 2022 NFL season as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, former Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham has found a new home.

Stidham will not have to move far from Las Vegas, as he signed a deal with AFC West rival Denver on Monday. The deal is expected to be two years and worth $10 million according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Stidham was drafted 133rd overall by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL draft but saw the most action of his professional career during his lone season with the Raiders in 2022. In the final two games of the season, Stidham passed for 584 yards and two touchdowns.

Stidham passed for over 2,500 yards in two seasons as starting quarterback at Auburn from 2017-18, he even eclipsed the 3,000-yark mark in 2017 by passing for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns.

According to Broncos Wire, Stidham will officially join the Broncos’ 90-man roster on Wednesday.

More Auburn in NFL!

Derick Hall is headed to the AFC West in new mock draft Photo Gallery: A look at Prince Tega Wanogho's time with the Kansas City Chiefs Former Auburn OL wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire