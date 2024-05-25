Jarrett Stidham ready to ‘compete’ for Denver Broncos starting QB job

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham started the final two games for the Denver Broncos last season. He led the Broncos to a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers by passing for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Heading into the 2024 season, Stidham faces a similar scenario by entering a quarterback battle. The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft and added former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the offseason, which will spark competition for head coach Sean Payton.

Luckily for Stidham, he is used to competing for a starting role.

“I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England with Mac Jones,” Stidham said in a recent press conference, “It’s a business and I totally understand it. But at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else walk in here and [just take the role]. I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. (And) I’m super excited about it.”

In four NFL seasons, Stidham has completed 59.4 of his passes for 1,422 yards and eight touchdowns. Stidham will continue to work towards a starting role with the Broncos this offseason, and will have a chance to prove himself in a game setting beginning Aug. 11 when the Broncos kickoff the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire