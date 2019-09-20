Jarrett Stidham ready for action if Tom Brady gets hurt

If Tom Brady gets hurt, New England Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be ready to lead the team to victory.

How will he be ready exactly? Brady has played late during each of the Patriots' blowout wins this season, essentially not giving Stidham the chance to get in any real game action. Well, the backup QB detailed how he prepares for each game, and it sounds like he's doing all the right things.

"I think for me, I always have to prepare like I'm going to get all the reps. It's the best mindset to have, the best way to prepare. That's how I've always approached football," Stidham said according to Mass Live's Matt Vautour. "As the starter, or the backup, whatever it is, I've always approached things that way. That's the way I'll continue to approach things."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stidham added that he's always going to be ready to play, whether it be backing up Brady or getting the start in general.

"What is my current job on the team and what am I asked to do - continue to learn, continue to get better, continue to do whatever my job is," he said. "Always be ready. I'm trying to prepare the best I can so if I am asked to go in there and do it, I'm going to be ready for it."

The Patriots' practice routine may be a bit difficult to pick up, but Stidham feels that he's got it down pat.

"This is the third week, but you get it down and get in the routine which is nice," he said. "It's good to get in a routine with the entire schedule. The best thing about it is football all the time. I love that."

Speaking of practicing, the backup QB noted that Brady has been extremely helpful in teaching him how to better his game.

Story continues

"He's a great person. He's always willing to talk, to help. He's a great teammate, a great person and obviously a great football player. He's a lot of fun," Stidham said. "He's been in the league for a very long time. I'm just trying to learn as much as possible day after day."

New England selected Stidham with the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jarrett Stidham ready for action if Tom Brady gets hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston