Jarrett Stidham passes Raiders to halftime lead over 49ers

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is making the first start of his career against the best defense in the NFL, and through one half he looks more than up to the task.

Stidham has been excellent today against the 49ers, completing 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks. Stidham also has 31 rushing yards, and the Raiders lead 17-14 at halftime.

Darren Waller and Davante Adams both have touchdown catches for the Raiders, while Josh Jacobs, despite missing a series with an injury, is their leading rusher.

The 49ers remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they’ll be eliminated if they lose today. And they’re losing right now.

