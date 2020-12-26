Jarrett Stidham over Cam Newton? Josh McDaniels addresses Patriots' QB situation

Stidham over Newton? McDaniels addresses Pats QB situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is fed up with questions about the New England Patriots' quarterback situation, so it was offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressing those questions on Saturday.

McDaniels was asked during his press conference whether he'd like to see backup QB Jarrett Stidham start in the final two games of the season with the Patriots eliminated from playoff contention.

"That’s [Belichick's] decision and I honor whatever he makes, in terms of those choices," McDaniels said. "We work as hard as we can to get everybody ready to go. I’ve seen plenty of Jarrett in practice. I see him every day. So I’ve seen him for two years. I’m confident I understand where Jarrett’s at in his development. But I also know that our job is to try and go out and win two football games that we have left. So that starts with Buffalo Monday night."

According to a report, Stidham will have to wait at least another week to make his first NFL start as Newton is expected to be under center Monday night vs. the Buffalo Bills.

McDaniels appears to be on board with Newton getting the nod over Stidham.

“Cam has done a great job preparing this week," he said. "We’re going to go out there and try to play our best football game that we can on Monday, and we’ll see what happens from there. So those choices are Bill’s. Whatever he chooses, that’s what we’re going to do. I feel confident in going in with the plan we have right now.”

The Patriots' last two games of the season will come against the Bills and New York Jets. Monday night's Bills game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.